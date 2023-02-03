Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

VOW3 stock opened at €133.30 ($144.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a fifty-two week high of €195.14 ($212.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

