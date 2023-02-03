Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.74 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00017756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $112.95 million and $13.74 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00222711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06993765 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $17,158,559.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

