W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.00-$34.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $30.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.94 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $32.00-34.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $592.43.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $77.52 on Thursday, reaching $675.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,827. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.56. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $676.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.