W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-34.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2-16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.93 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.00-$34.50 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $639.86.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.81. 465,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

