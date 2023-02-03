W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $32.00-34.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $32.00-$34.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.96. 243,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,232. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

