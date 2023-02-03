W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $730.00 at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $633.14.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $675.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $676.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.56.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

