Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 573,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 31.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $363,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

