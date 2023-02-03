Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Wabash National Trading Up 12.1 %

NYSE:WNC traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,265. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 190.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 779.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

