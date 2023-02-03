Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €181.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €181.00 ($196.74) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €150.15 ($163.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.20. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

