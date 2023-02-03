Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $387.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

