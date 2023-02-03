Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $905,569.17 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,759,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,784,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
