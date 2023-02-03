Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stock Up 0.3 %

DUE opened at €34.86 ($37.89) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($46.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.64 and a 200-day moving average of €27.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

