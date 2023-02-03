Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €24.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €27.23 ($29.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.86 and a 200-day moving average of €24.94. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

