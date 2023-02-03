Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.41) on Monday. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 76.19 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.79. The firm has a market cap of £293.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3,813.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In related news, insider Francis Salway purchased 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,813.02).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

