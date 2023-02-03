WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.47 or 0.00323604 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $281,068.51 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

