Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

2/2/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $269.73 to $259.47. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $365.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $267.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/9/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

1/4/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $365.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,037,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,526,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 173,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

