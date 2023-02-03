Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $325.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

MUSA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

MUSA traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 87.00%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

