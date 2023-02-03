Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

SPWR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 120,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

