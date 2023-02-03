Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $470.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $440.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.25. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $367.00 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

