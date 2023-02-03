Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.34

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 328805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

