Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.48

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.48 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 267116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

