WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 6.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,383,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. Equities analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WeWork by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

