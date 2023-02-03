WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 6.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,383,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on WE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
WeWork Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WeWork by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.