Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,007. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $5,246,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

