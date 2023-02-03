White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Joint worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $306,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Joint by 15.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Performance

JYNT stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. Joint had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.