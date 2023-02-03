White Pine Capital LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

