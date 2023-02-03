White Pine Capital LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at $75,548,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Ambarella stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

