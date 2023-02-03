White Pine Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $969.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

