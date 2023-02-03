WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $76.97 million and $695,240.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00422220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,885,370 coins and its circulating supply is 763,417,603 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.