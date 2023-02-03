WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $76.34 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $76.34 million and approximately $700,660.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00427125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00030161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,911,395 coins and its circulating supply is 763,443,628 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

