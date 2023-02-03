WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $76.19 million and approximately $696,541.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00420021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00030086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017523 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,899,550 coins and its circulating supply is 763,431,783 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

