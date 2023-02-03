Wildcat Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,231 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. GitLab accounts for about 0.5% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of GTLB traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,488. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.