Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
