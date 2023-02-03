WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Issues Earnings Results

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $858.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

