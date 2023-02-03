WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 146,361 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $88.68.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

