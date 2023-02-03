WMS Partners LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. 2,122,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

