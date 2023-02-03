WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.