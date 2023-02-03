WMS Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $129.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

