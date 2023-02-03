WMS Partners LLC Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,936 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after buying an additional 304,540 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 218,384 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AVDE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 176,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,000. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

