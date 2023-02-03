WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.07. 2,509,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

