WOO Network Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $322.26 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,550,673 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

