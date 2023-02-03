Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 20,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 112,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.34. The company had a trading volume of 948,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,328. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

