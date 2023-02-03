Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,724,215 shares of company stock worth $75,470,677. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.