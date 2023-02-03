Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,434,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,818. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

