Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 354,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

