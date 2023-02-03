Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.34. 5,641,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,650,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

