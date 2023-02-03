Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,122. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

