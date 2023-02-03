Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,166,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 101,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,375. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.