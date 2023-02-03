Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Company Profile

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

