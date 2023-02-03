Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $286,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $244,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. 5,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,379. The company has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

