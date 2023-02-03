Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.71. 97,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.